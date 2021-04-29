WFISD community mourns loss of McNiel Middle School student

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials, teachers and students are mourning the loss of Keyanna Jones, a seventh-grade student at McNiel Middle School.

District officials said Jones passed away this week. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Jones’ mother, Jones had an asthma attack on Wednesday, April 21 that lead to a seizure, causing Jones to go into cardiac arrest.

Jones enjoyed playing basketball and helping her mom cook, and her teachers remember her fondly as a student who was always laughing and smiling.

Please find a statement from WFISD below:

District officials said counselors will be available at McNiel Middle School through the rest of the week to assist students and staff as needed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to offset medical costs.

