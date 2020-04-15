WFISD creates new grading procedure for students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)– To help students, parents, and teachers navigate during this time, WFISD has created a new grading scale to make the transition of school convenient for everyone.

Listed below are the new grading procedures for students of each educational level.

High School:

Teachers will give weekly assignments during the 6th six-weeks.

These assignments are recorded with one grade per week, scored in one of the following categories:

“made progress” (which equates to 90);

“did not make progress” (which equates to a 50); or

“incomplete” (which equates to 0).

These scores are recorded in the teacher’s records or personal gradebooks.

At the conclusion of the grading period, the scores for these weekly assignments are averaged.

If the average is 70 or above, the teacher looks back at the student’s grades from the previous five grading periods. The highest of these grades is recorded (again) in Skyward as the score for the 6th six-weeks grading period.

If the average is below 70, teacher enters a 68 in Skyward as the grade for the 6th six-weeks grading period.

NOTE: These guidelines do NOT apply to courses that bear potential college credit, such as AP, IB DP, and dual credit courses.

Middle School:

Teachers will give weekly assignments during the 6th six-weeks.

These assignments are recorded with one grade per week, scored in one of the following categories:

“made progress” (which equates to 90);

“did not make progress” (which equates to a 50); or

“incomplete” (which equates to 0).

These scores are recorded in the teacher’s records or personal gradebooks.

At the conclusion of the grading period, the scores for these weekly assignments are averaged.

If the average is 70 or above, the teacher looks back at the student’s grades from the previous five grading periods. The highest of these grades are recorded (again) in Skyward as the score for the 6th six-weeks grading period.

If the average is below 70, the teacher enters a 68 in Skyward as the grade for the 6th six-weeks grading period.

Head-Start, Pre-K:

The teacher shall complete the child’s school readiness report based on the middle of the year CIRCLE progress monitoring information.

The student’s progress will be based on their participation in Emergency Remote Instruction

For students who are not participating, the MTSS committee will convene to discuss methods to more effectively solicit participation from the child and the child’s guardian.

Kindergarten, 1st Grade, and 2nd Grade:

The student’s grade will be based on their participation in Emergency Remote Instruction

Teachers shall look back at grades from the 3rd nine-weeks report card, and duplicate/copy these grades on the report card for the 4th nine-weeks.

For grading purposes, any new skills listed on the report card for the 4th nine-weeks will be left blank, due to emergency remote instruction.

For students who do not participate, the MTSS committee will convene to discuss the child’s lack of participation and how to best assist them.

3rd Grade, 4th Grade, 5th Grade:

In grades 3 through 5, each teacher gives a weekly grade for School@Home during the 4th nine-weeks. These weekly assignments will be scored as a 50 (No Progress) or 90 (Progress) in the teacher’s records or personal grade-books. At the conclusion of the grading period, the scores for these weekly assignments are averaged.

If the average is 70 or above, the teacher looks back at the student’s grades from the previous three grading periods. The highest of these grades is recorded (again) in Skyward as the score for the 4th nine-weeks grading period.

If the average is below 70, the teacher enters a 68 in Skyward as the grade for the 4th nine-weeks grading period.

The rubric below can be used to calculate grades.