WFISD discusses how the 2020-2021 school year could look like

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Monday night superintendent Michael Kurht updated the WFISD school board on what the 2020-2021 school year could look like.

Large amounts of PPE, more space to learn in, and almost 13,000 gallons hand sanitizer, those are just a few of the things that will become normal while attending school next year.

“That’s enough to get us started and moving in the right direction, obviously we would encourage to have their own masks and that kind of stuff,” WFISD superintendent Michael Kurht said.

A recent ABC news and Ipsos poll show 45 percent of parents aren’t comfortable sending their kids to school just yet.

So, Kurht wants to get feedback from parents on what they want to see WFISD parent’s minds.

“Student safety is what it’s about if you’re nervous sending your child to school because you’re worried, that’s not a fun way to go to work, that’s not on a daily basis so we want to make sure we have systems in place to keep people as comfortable and safe as possible,” Kurht said .

Some on the school board, like Mark Lukert, think the guidelines for districts should be adjusted based on where you live.

“We all need to stand up and say you have to start making some exceptions for different areas of the state… you know, it’s not one-size-fits-all and that’s what they’re trying to do,” Lukert said.

Now they are still putting together the task force that will plan in detail how to get students safely back in the classroom, but Kurht says once they get set guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, they will hit the ground running.

“Offering not only a safe but we want to offer high-quality education, whether that’s online or in-person we think we can do both, but we have to have numbers in order to do both well,” Kurht said.

Below is a feedback form for parents to fill out about students returning to school in the Fall. School officials are requesting that parents fill out a separate form for each child attending WFISD.

According to the WFISD administration, they’re in the initial planning stages for what the return to school will look like for students and staff.

Current federal and state guidance is not clear at this time.

Officials said they plan to evolve and adapt over the summer as further guidance becomes available.

School officials said responses from the forms will help guide their planning to safely reopen schools during the pandemic of COVID-19

To fill out the form click here.

