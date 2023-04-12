WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is set to host an event to prepare the parents and guardians of children soon to begin their first year of public school.

WFISD’s Early Childhood Roundup will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 3:30 p.m. at WFISD’s Career Education Center, located at 500 East Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

The Early Childhood Roundup is for the parents and guardians of soon-to-be WFISD students, including those set to begin Head Start, Pre-K, or Kindergarten in Fall 2023.

Head Start at WFISD

Children living within the boundaries of WFISD are eligible for Head Start if they will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2023. Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child in WFISD’s Head Start program are urged to call (940) 235-4302.

Pre-K at WFISD

In order for children living within the boundaries of WFISD to qualify for Pre-K, they must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2023, and meet one of the following criteria:

Eligible to participate in the free or reduced-price lunch program

Unable to speak and comprehend English

Homeless

The child of an active duty member of the U.S. military OR a member who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Has ever been in foster care

Those interested in enrolling their child in WFISD’s Pre-K program can pre-register on WFISD’s enrollment website beginning April 24, 2023. The parent and/or guardian must also attend the Early Childhood Roundup and bring all required documents (listed below).

Kindergarten at WFISD

Children living within the boundaries of WIFSD are eligible for kindergarten at WFISD if they will be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2023.

Those interested in enrolling their child in WFISD’s kindergarten who don’t already have their child enrolled in Head Start or Pre-K can pre-register on WFISD’s enrollment website beginning April 24, 2023.

The parent and/or guardian must also attend the Early Childhood Roundup and bring all required documents (listed below).

Parents and guardians of children already enrolled in Pre-K or Head Start and plan to attend kindergarten in Fall 2023 do not need to attend the Early Childhood Roundup.

Parents and guardians will receive an email with instructions to complete returning student registration.

Then, on or after July 17, 2023, parents and guardians should contact their home attendance zone campus to make an appointment to show proof of address.

Documents to bring with you

The following documents are required for parents or guardians to bring with them in order to enroll their child in any of WFSID’s Early Childhood programs at the Early Childhood Roundup:

Parent’s Photo ID

Proof of Address (current water, gas, or electric bill, or lease agreement)

Child’s Birth Certificate

Child’s Immunization Record (Shot Record)

Child’s Social Security Card

Parents and guardians who plan to enroll their future WFISD student in either the Head Start program or the Pre-K program must also bring one of the following documents in addition to the documents listed above:

SNAP or TANF Paperwork indicating the child currently receives benefits OR

Proof of household income (2 most recent pay stubs)

For more information, visit the Early Childhood Roundup page on WFISD’s website. Those seeking more information can also contact WFISD via email or call (940) 235-4334.