WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Back in 1957 former Texas Governor Allan Shivers created the Yellow Rose of Texas award, which was created to honor and recognize women who go above and beyond when it comes to community service. And on Monday, an educator right here in Wichita Falls was awarded with this high honor.

These women are picked due to their volunteerism, charitable contributions, and achievements related to the preservation of the history of Texas, and that’s why long-time educator Debbie Dipprey is now the most current recipient of the Yellow Rose of Texas Award.

In a ceremony Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Executive Director of Administration for WFISD Debbie Dipprey was awarded the Yellow Rose of Texas Award by the Disabled American Veterans, something that she said caught her completely by surprise.

“Shocked wouldn’t begin to cover it, just amazed knowing how dedicated that group of veterans are to our community, and to be recognized by them is just beyond amazing for me,” Dipprey said.

And when DAV chapter 41 Commander, Joel Jimenez learned they would be choosing a winner, it was a no-brainer.

“We choose these recipients that gave so much, so many years, that it came down to Miss Dipprey. Miss Debbie Dipprey and the way she performed and her work ethics and so forth,” Jimenez said.

And when it comes down to hours and years, Dipprey in fact is on her 37th year of education with the WFISD.

“I see the value, I believe that education is a definer for the future, it made a huge difference in my life. I believe it makes a difference in the lives of our children, our community, and our country and to be a small part of that has been something that I will always treasure,” Dipprey said.

Beliefs that Jimenez said are crucial for not only our community but the nation as well.

“The importance to have people like this to lead like Miss Dipprey has lead and is still leading in given that example of being a good human being, a good woman, and a good educator,” Jimenez said.

Something that Dipprey said can be difficult at times, especially during and after the pandemic which posed new problems to educators who somehow got through it and are still moving forward.

“First of all, I would say thank you. I’m so proud of our educators, it has been a difficult time and they’ve met that challenge because they are first and foremost dedicated to their students,” Dipprey said.

Dedication Dipprey said can make all the difference in a child’s life and future.

In Monday’s ceremony, Mayor Stephen Santellana proclaimed that Oct. 10th, 2022, be Debbie Dipprey Day. Dipprey was also given a gold rose and a bouquet of yellow roses.