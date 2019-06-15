WFISD Election Day underway

Wichita Falls ISD officials’ property tax proposition is up for a vote on Saturday.

The school district earlier approved calling for a $1.35 tax rate which would not actually be the tax rate but was necessary in order to call a tax rate election.

If the proposition passes, the school board would drop the debt service tax rate, which is currently $0.18 to $0, and the maintenance and operation tax rate will increase from $1.04 to $1.17 with the result the state would contribute more money. The tax rate sits at $1.22.

WFISD officials said they believe a tax change could give the school district an extra $1.4 million dollars per year.

School leaders said that money would be used for much-needed repairs.

Opponents of the tax rate, though, are concerned the school board will go back on their word and could in the future increase the debt service rate again without a public vote down the road.

School board President Elizabeth Yeager said the school board has already passed a resolution saying that if the voters approved the tax ratification election, the board of trustees will automatically drop the I&S rate.

Yeager said legally the school board could in the future raise it, but she said the school board is committed to not doing that without voter approval.

Election Day for the WFISD Tax Ratification Election is this Saturday, June 15 from 7 am – 7 pm. Get more information about the details of the election at www.wfisd.net/swapanddrop.

Polling locations are as follows:

New Hope Presbyterian, 2201 Speedway Ave.

Western Hills Baptist, 5107 Ridgecrest Dr.

Faith Lodge #1158, 3503 Kemp Blvd.

First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd.

Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy.

Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX-11 Loop

Tenth & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th St.

Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith

Faith Baptist Family Life Center, 3001 Southwest Pkwy.

Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2214 10th St.