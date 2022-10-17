WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An elementary music teacher in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate the allegations.

According to officials with WFISD, former Wichita Falls City Council candidate and local pastor Mel Martinez is on administrative leave as a music teacher at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

District officials said an investigation is underway into allegations against Martinez, though district officials said they could not comment on the exact nature of those allegations at this time.

Several allegations against Martinez have surfaced on social media, including allegations of improperly disciplining students, though none have been confirmed to be the source of WFISD’s investigation.

Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer with WFISD, said Martinez is not accused of sexual assault, though Thomas said she was not able to release any additional details at this time.

“[Martinez] is not on leave for sexual assault,” Thomas said. “That is being circulated, and that is inaccurate.”

Officials with WFISD provided no further comments, statements, details, or information on the matter.

Anchor Jaron Spor reached out to the teacher and Martinez said, "could not comment at this time."

This is a developing story.