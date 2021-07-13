WFISD encouraging, not requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Tuesday announced they are encouraging parents to vaccinate their eligible students against COVID-19 before they return to school campuses this fall.

The first day of school is quickly approaching, and although masks will no longer be required, WFISD will still be performing contact tracing on infected students and staff.

WFISD officials said remote learning will not be an option for the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said any student who tests positive for COVID-19 or an unvaccinated student who is in close contact with a positive case will be required to quarantine and miss instructional days.

Wichita County residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Ashley Thomas, WFISD Communications Officer, said parents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by having their child vaccinated before the first day of school.

“This is not a requirement but is highly encouraged,” Thomas said.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine clinic opportunities, please visit the City of Wichita Falls COVID-19 webpage.