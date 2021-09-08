WFISD ends on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing, extends vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District has made some changes to their COVID-19 rapid testing process and their vaccine clinics.

The testing will no longer take place on school campuses, but instead will be held at the Carrigan Career Center on Blonde Street.

The testing center is open for all students and staff members exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Those who wish to receive the test will remain in their vehicle for the test and results.

The district has also extended their COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is in partnership with the Community Healthcare Center.

The clinic will now operate every Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice at the Career Education Center on Hatton Road.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered during the clinics.

No appointment is necessary.