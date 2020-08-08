WFISD extends commitment form deadline until August 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District has extended the deadline for parents of WFISD students to complete and submit commitment forms, designating whether their student will attend in-person or virtual classes this school year.

Commitment forms are now due Sunday, August 9, WFISD officials announced Friday evening.

Parents wishing to choose the remote learning option must have a reliable internet connection and a video-capable computer.

Masks will be required for students attending WFISD campuses face-to-face.

You can find the student commitment forms here. The WFISD Roadmap Back to School here.

