Progress is being made in the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s long-range facility plan.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Friday afternoon that they have extended their school closure through April 10.

Online learning through School@Home will begin as scheduled on Monday, March 30.

See the full press release below:

If you have any questions, you may call (940) 235-1000 or send an e-mail between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.