WFISD eyes start date

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning the Wichita Falls ISD published a video on social media where superintendent Michael Kurht lays out a game plan for the next school year.

Kurht made it clear they still need an official word from the governor’s office and the Texas Commissioner of Education on what guidelines schools will have to follow.

But WFISD’s goal is to start school on August 20, 2020, with a mixture of face-to-face options and virtual options.

The at-home schedules would be more rigorous than it was in the spring, but in the end, the most important thing is flexibility.

“The final thing that I do know is that no matter what we decide, it could change,” Kurht said. “So flexibility is going to be the key, tentative schedules are going to be the key, if you’re planning on having a trip based on our school calendar, just know that can change.”

Kurht added they have a task force that will devise the back-to-school plan for the WFISD.

However, they won’t be able to get started on those plans until they get word on what school will look like in the fall.