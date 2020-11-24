WFISD feeds students and families with Thanksgiving meal boxes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD students have the whole week off for Thanksgiving break.

And to make sure all students are properly fed, the school district and their food provider, Chartwells K12, are giving families meal boxes for each day of Thanksgiving break.

Officials with Chartwells said the pandemic inspired them and the school district to do something for students and families over the holidays. They also said this helps them continue their goal of feeding the future of the community.

“Meet the need.” That’s one of the phrases officials with the WFISD said pushed them to send families like Elizabeth Rhodes’ home with meals for Thanksgiving.

“I am a single mom, low income, and it means a lot to me knowing that my baby will have stuff for this week,” Rhodes said.

“I think that sometimes we take for granted what a relief school meals are to families, not only with money but time as much as anything,” Chartwells K12 marketing specialist Emily Kincaid said. “We think there’s an extra need this year so we’re providing something extra.”

That something extra is going to more than 500 students and families. 15 meals per box with 3 breakfasts, lunches and dinners. With so much food going into the box and so much demand in the community for food, there was also a delay in getting boxes out.

“782 boxes that we’re preparing across the district so it was a lot. We all learn from this one and keep on filling the need in the community,” Kincaid said.

And officials said that is the whole goal of this giveaway.

“They just want us to feed those kids however we can and that’s the message we get back over and over again. Any idea we have they say ‘come on, let’s go do it’ so that’s pretty great,” Kincaid said.

“There are kids that roughly rely on school meals. It just means a lot to know that there’s kids out there that will not be going hungry this week,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes and other parents in the district are grateful for how the school district has helped take care of their children throughout the pandemic.

They’re especially grateful too for these boxes just in time for Thanksgiving.

Kincaid said Chartwells could be looking into another meal giveaway for Christmas break.