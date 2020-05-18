WFISD Foundation Inc. honors several seniors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several WFISD seniors are getting a big surprise brought right to their door.

57 scholarships were granted to graduating seniors this year through the WFISD Foundation. Rider High School senior Michael Moser received his Monday.

He received three different scholarships, the Skip Riddle Athletic scholarship, the Texas Roadhouse scholarship and the Mitchell Scott Holmes Memorial scholarship. Moser said he’s honored that his hardwork paid off.

“It took awhile for me to really just get everything down,” Moser said. “I’ve had my troubles but always managed to move past them, go onto bigger studies and now I feel like I can safely go to college.”

Moser also said he will be attending Midwestern State majoring in Geosciences.