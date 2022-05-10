WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big day for many high school seniors and their parents looking to pay for college.

Seniors from all three high schools gathered at Region 9 this evening for the Annual WFISD Foundation Scholarship Award reception.

This year, from 41 different scholarships, many set up in memory of someone, and whose memory or work can now live on through recipients, 97 scholarships were awarded for a total of $92,600.

“Some families choose the recipients, some businesses choose the recipients and then we have a scholarship committee or the college and career high school counselors may choose as well. So it’s a process but we are able to reward a lot of students a lot of money,” Partners in Education Coordinator January Cadotte said.

Scholarship applications for next year will reopen on the WFISD Foundation website in January.