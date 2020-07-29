WFISD Foundation sells 2020 pandemic gear

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD Foundation is excited to be able to help parents with extra school supplies their kids will need this year during COVID-19 with Texomans help.

The foundation has WFISD 2020 gear for sale including everything from pullovers, hoodies, masks and T-shirts.

Money raised will benefit students with extra back to school needs like masks, water bottles and hand sanitizer.

All merchandise is dress code approved too for all WFISD campuses.

The online store closes at midnight on Monday, Aug. 10, and items will then be shipped or ready for pickup by Aug. 17.

