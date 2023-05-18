WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the WFISD Foundation got to tour the soon-to-be finished new high schools on Thursday, May 18, 2023 to see first hand how the project is going.

The new high schools are on schedule to open for students and staff in 15 months. No pictures or video were permitted inside during this stage of construction.

Memorial’s progess is about a month ahead of Legacy because of dirt work being done to the landscaping at Legacy. Both schools have the same floor plans, but will have different interior colors and furniture. Both will have the capacity for at least 1,900 students.

The auxiliary gym at each school will serve as a storm shelter and will be equipped to hold the entire student body. The auditoriums will seat 500 people and will have retractable seats so the area can be be used as flexible learning space.

The high schools are set to be ready for the 2024-2025 school year.