WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seniors in the Wichita Falls Independent School District are getting to graduate this week.

Hirschi will graduate Thursday, Rider will graduate on Friday, and Wichita Falls will graduate on Saturday.

All ceremonies will be held at Memorial Stadium. The gates open at 7 p.m., and the graduation ceremonies will start promptly at 8 p.m.

We offer a big congratulations to each school’s valedictorian and salutatorian.

For Hirschi, Julia Camacho is the valedictorian, and Nathan Thompson is the salutatorian. Rider’s valedictorian is Harley Ferguson, and the salutatorian is Chloe Mason. For Old High, Natalie Guinan is the valedictorian, and Claire Hood is the salutatorian.

If you’re unable to attend graduation in person, we’ll be livestreaming the ceremonies each night here on Texoma’s Homepage.