WFISD high school yearbooks survive despite COVID-19 roadblock

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While students have seen an abrupt halt to many of their extracurricular activities due to the coronavirus, Wichita Falls Independent School District yearbook staff and advisers were still able to keep one treasured tradition alive, the pages of memories students will keep forever.

While the pandemic put a halt to many things, the yearbook advisers and committees said no way when it came to this valued memento.

“I hope the yearbook helps with people getting to kinda see these fun times that we did have,” Rider High School Yearbook Adviser Zach Duncan said.

Duncan said once COVID-19 put a stop to other extracurricular activities, including yearbook production, he wanted to ensure what his students started had a strong finish.

“That last week before spring break we talked about we need to get as much done as possible because we don’t know what’s going to happen, so we didn’t have that much more to finish up. We did have some things we had to get done and the kids couldn’t do it,” Duncan said.

So Duncan and the other adviser turned in the remaining 52 of 256 pages needing to be proofed and also made sure the thing that brought an end to normal school life was included in this capsule of the students’ school year.

“We mentioned how athletics was shut down right as it started, so we had come coronavirus coverage, not very much,” Duncan said. “The very end we talked about how the year didn’t end like how we wanted it.”

The other Wichita Falls High Schools made note of the same thing.

“If there is a story to be told we wanna tell it and since this had such a big impact on the end of it, I felt it would’ve kinda been a slight if we didn’t get to include it,” Wichita Falls High School Yearbook Adviser Cherese Prince said.

Hirschi High School’s Yearbook Adviser Mark Bryant said while there are COVID-19 spreads in the yearbook, he doesn’t want COVID-19 to be all that students remember when they look back on 2019-2020.

“At least they’ll have a couple of memories of before the pandemic shut everything down,” Bryant said.

All three advisers said all the fun times this past academic year are worth preserving and revisiting and students who missed athletic and academic competitions will be able in years to come, look back on both the good and bad memories.

Students are able to pick their yearbooks the rest of this week based on their classification.