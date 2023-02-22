WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District community is mourning the tragic loss of one of its students.

WFISD officials announced on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, just after 9:15 a.m., Jesiah Gardner, a senior at Hirschi High School, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

According to a post on the official WFISD Facebook page, Gardner was active in the Hirschi High School band, as well as the high school’s ROTC program.

“This tragic loss touches the hearts of many in our community,” WFISD officials said. “We will continue to reach out to support the family and respect their privacy as they grieve.”

District officials said additional counselors will be on the Hirschi High School campus to assist fellow students and staff as they grieve the loss of Gardner, and they will remain available for as long as they are needed.

“Please continue to keep Jesiah’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they cope with this tragic loss,” WFISD officials said.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the death of Gardner. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.