WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Downtown Farmers Market was the place to be Saturday morning, as the WFISD hosted a Discovery Kitchen class.

October is Farm to School Month, and, as a way to kick it off, the Discovery Kitchen class was available for participants ages three through 12.

The WFISD food truck was also there and was serving up classic cafeteria favorites with a twist.

Farm to School was the week of October 2’s market theme.