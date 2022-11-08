WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating.

Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the students walking through its doors are getting the best education possible.

Lee says it starts with the educators first, something the district has been struggling with.

“Subs, that’s a state problem, and so Wichita Falls is not exclusionary from that and I think in order to get the best substitutes at Wichita Falls, we’re going to have to pay them more at the end of the day. That’s what it’s going to take,” Lee said.

Another big ticket item was the discussion on whether the district is going to close Lamar and Farris Early Childhood Center and convert Haynes Elementary to an early learning center.

But, because few board members were not at the meeting, the school board decided to postpone action on this time until Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m.