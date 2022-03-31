WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD Board members returned to open session after spending nearly four hours in executive session to discuss reducing staff and superintendent Mike Kuhrt’s contract.

The board returned to open session just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

The WFISD’s legal counsel was in the meeting with the board as well to discuss the issues.

Dozens of teachers from various schools throughout the district were there anxiously awaiting whatever action the district would take.

The instructional coaches are what the district seems to want to cut, but teachers said those roles are vital to their success in the classroom and to the success of these students.

According to teachers, the coaches review the lesson plans, observe the classroom and focus on areas to help them improve, among other things.

No decision was made after the deliberation. The issues will be discussed again in a meeting on Monday, April 4. No time was given for the meeting.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.