WFISD holds Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Stadium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD held a ceremony at Memorial Stadium to honor veterans that made the sacrifice to fight for our freedom.

The ceremony was also a time to inspire the next generation of the armed forces as they forge a path to protect this country.

The ceremony was a heartfelt time of reflection for many, but for new and future service members who attended, it was an opportunity for them to use the experiences of those from the past to help pave the way for their future in the armed forces.

Veterans Day is a day of recognition to be grateful to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, risking their lives to serve their country and the people who call it home.

“And so I ask you today to once again take the opportunity to thank our veterans for what they have done, for what they continue to do, and for that next generation that sits behind us today that have the possibility to make it even better,” Gen. Lyle Drew, 82nd Training Wing Commander at Sheppard Air Force Base, said.

General Drew of the Sheppard Air Force Base was the keynote speaker, and he highlighted the accomplishments of these veterans during their time of service.

“I think it’s so important that we recognize that less than one percent of the American population at any given point have served in our armed forces, and so that is an elite group of folks that have decided to raise their right hand to support and defend our constitution,” Drew said.

The elite group is paving the way for the new and future generations that have found their calling in their chosen service, such as Deputy Angela Owusuwaa, who has been with the Sheppard Air Force Base for two and a half years, thanks to the inspiration of a former ROTC superior.

“I was inspired by my colonel at the time, and she was talking to me about how we need more diversity in our armed forces, so that inspired me because I’m from Ghana West Africa, and I haven’t really seen much of my peers at the time — of women at the time that were in the military,” Owusuwaa said. “So I was inspired to kind of start the journey out for my mom and for my family.”

General Drew said that journey can be the experience of a lifetime.

“For those that want to do it, I think it starts them on an incredible journey that will allow them to have endless opportunities — give service to their nation so that we continue to be the beacon of hope for around the world,” Drew said.

The armed services provide a service that can make a difference for years to come.

Sheppard Air Force Base has had a week’s worth of celebrations, including its 80th anniversary on Wednesday, November 10.