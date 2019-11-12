WFISD honors veterans on Veteran’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Texoma veterans got to see a special ceremony at McNiel Middle School on Monday.

Members of the JROTC programs from all three high schools were there along with a special keynote speaker.

Photojournalist Peyton King takes us there.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants, we have fought communism, fascism, and imperialism, we’ve fought threat of nuclear war and terrorism.” Colonel Kenyon Bell said. “Every single day young men and women choose to answer their nation’s call, you can sleep well tonight knowing that today’s military service members have the same courage and selflessness as veterans from our extraordinary history.”

“Today we remember these and other veterans who sacrificed themselves to ensure our freedom,” Hirschi ROTC First Sergeant Jim Faurie said.

“Well its really important to recognize those who have served for us and those who are serving and give our thanks to them and this program is a way to do that, all of these people fought for you and your freedoms and made sacrifices within their own families,” Senior JROTC student Sonya Ganeshram said. “Some of them paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can exercise the freedoms we have here, honoring them and honoring their sacrifice in order to provide these freedoms for us is really important.”

“Students from here most of them will go and visit nursing homes today and visit veterans and actually sit down and talk with them and learn about their stories, it only develops their character and develops their sense of community and that’s what we’re looking for.” First Sergeant Jim Faurie said.