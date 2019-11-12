Breaking News
UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate

WFISD honors veterans on Veteran’s Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Texoma veterans got to see a special ceremony at McNiel Middle School on Monday.

Members of the JROTC programs from all three high schools were there along with a special keynote speaker.

Photojournalist Peyton King takes us there.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants, we have fought communism, fascism, and imperialism, we’ve fought threat of nuclear war and terrorism.” Colonel Kenyon Bell said. “Every single day young men and women choose to answer their nation’s call, you can sleep well tonight knowing that today’s military service members have the same courage and selflessness as veterans from our extraordinary history.”

“Today we remember these and other veterans who sacrificed themselves to ensure our freedom,” Hirschi ROTC First Sergeant Jim Faurie said.
“Well its really important to recognize those who have served for us and those who are serving and give our thanks to them and this program is a way to do that, all of these people fought for you and your freedoms and made sacrifices within their own families,” Senior JROTC student Sonya Ganeshram said. “Some of them paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can exercise the freedoms we have here, honoring them and honoring their sacrifice in order to provide these freedoms for us is really important.”

“Students from here most of them will go and visit nursing homes today and visit veterans and actually sit down and talk with them and learn about their stories, it only develops their character and develops their sense of community and that’s what we’re looking for.” First Sergeant Jim Faurie said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Randall's Story: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Randall's Story: Healthy You"

Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term"

WF Chamber of Commerce economic forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce economic forum"

Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term"

UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate"

W.F.I.S.D Veterans day Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F.I.S.D Veterans day Celebration"

suspect captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "suspect captured"

Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp"

BREAKING

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING"

BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars"