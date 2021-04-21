WFISD hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students and parents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD is doing its part to encourage students and parents to get vaccinated by hosting free clinics.

Getting shots into as many arms as possible is what it’s all about.

Rider High School student Lauren Vance-Ramirez is just one of many students happy to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“They made it really easy here. I felt really comfortable and I was relaxed and I don’t think the second dose will be bad at all,” Ramirez said.

Music to the ears of Wichita Falls ISD Assistant Superintendent Peter Griffiths who said vaccinating as many students as possible ahead of the 2021-2022 school year is the goal.

“We are starting to do a WFISD family clinic which we are asking for students 16 and up who want to get their vaccine to go ahead and get that,” Griffiths said.

Community Healthcare Center Executive Assistant Tonya Robinson said turnout continues to exceed expectations.

“Today, in particular, we had a lot of walk-ins that we were hoping to have, but unexpected. Getting the shots out is getting more difficult day by day so we are excited to have this turnout,” Robinson said.

Based on the success of the first free clinics, the District plans to have more in the future.

“It’s been very nice to see everyone coming in. This is a service that we trying to do with the community. And it’s something we can do as a district and that’s great for us,” Griffiths said.

Doing what it takes to turn to the page and return to normal in the Fall.