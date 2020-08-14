WFISD in need of substitute teachers as added challenged to COVID-19 year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is also in need of substitute teachers.

Kuhrt said even in a non-COVID-19 year they are always short of subs.

For those concerned as to how additional teacers will be trained as they are hired, since teachers are already in the their health and saftey as well as remote instruction training now, WFISD Supertindent Michael Kuhrt said that won’t be a problem.

“We have curriculum specialists on campus that work with individual teachers as they’re hired,” Kuhrt said. “If they miss all the in service at the beginning of school, we will take them through a process.”

Kuhrt said they are always accepting applications to fill those openings.

Click here for more information on applications and open positions.