WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said additional measures to keep students safe have been put in place as the 2021-2022 school year comes to a close.
This comes after the tragic events of Tuesday, May 23 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and 2 adults were killed after a gunman entered the school and began firing.
In an email sent to parents of WFISD students, district officials acknowledged the difficulty parents face in dropping their children off at school given the events that unfolded in Uvalde.
WFISD officials assured parents the safety of their students is the districts top priority and said the district is taking steps to ensure student safety as much as possible in the final days of the school year.
WFISD officials said additional officers will be deployed to patrol the areas around elementary schools in the district.
Police officers are already stationed at all middle schools and high schools in the district.
Officials with the district also said visitor access to elementary school campuses will be limited for the final two days of the school year.
According to the email, all WFISD schools are equipped with security vestibules at their entry that require visitors to check in before proceeding onto the campus.
The full text of the email from the district can be found below:
Good morning, parents –
Our hearts go out to the Uvalde community today after the senseless act of violence that took place in their school system yesterday. What happened there is something that is incomprehensible and something no community ever wants to be faced with.
As parents, we know that it may be difficult to drop your child off at school this week. I do want to assure you that your child’s safety is our top priority and we are taking steps to ensure their safety as much as possible.
All WFISD campuses have security vestibules at the entry of the buildings that require visitors to check in before proceeding inside the building. We also have police officers at all of our secondary schools. This week, we will have additional officers patrolling the areas around our elementary schools and will be limiting visitors on campus.
Thank you for entrusting us to care for your children. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s campus.— Email delivered to all WFISD parents