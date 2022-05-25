WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said additional measures to keep students safe have been put in place as the 2021-2022 school year comes to a close.

This comes after the tragic events of Tuesday, May 23 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and 2 adults were killed after a gunman entered the school and began firing.

In an email sent to parents of WFISD students, district officials acknowledged the difficulty parents face in dropping their children off at school given the events that unfolded in Uvalde.

WFISD officials assured parents the safety of their students is the districts top priority and said the district is taking steps to ensure student safety as much as possible in the final days of the school year.

WFISD officials said additional officers will be deployed to patrol the areas around elementary schools in the district.

Police officers are already stationed at all middle schools and high schools in the district.

Officials with the district also said visitor access to elementary school campuses will be limited for the final two days of the school year.

According to the email, all WFISD schools are equipped with security vestibules at their entry that require visitors to check in before proceeding onto the campus.

The full text of the email from the district can be found below: