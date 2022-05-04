WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District have released a statement addressing many public concerns regarding the recently announced reduction in staff.

On April 29, 2022, the WFISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of a reduction in staff to address their budget concerns.

The WFISD School Board voted for program changes that would eliminate 25 jobs from around the WFISD after identifying $848,000 in potential savings in programs and $1,076,000 in the district budget.

However, in the statement issued on Wednesday, May 4, they said those cuts were not enough to help them reach their $9 million goal to cover the budgetary shortfalls.

“Because eighty percent of the district’s overall budget is staff salaries, the budgetary shortfalls will impact staffing decisions for the 2022-2023 academic year,” the statement said.

According to the statement, WFISD officials said they have reviewed positions at the district and campus level to identify possible areas of reduction in staffing, though no specific details were released in the statement.

“These staffing decisions were not taken lightly,” the statement said. “They were necessary but very difficult.”

WFISD Board of Trustees President Mike Rucker said prior to adjourning Wednesday’s special session another board meeting is set for May 10, 2022 to address final cuts to staffing.

The statement was posted to the official WFISD Facebook page and read by Rucker at Wednesday’s special session meeting of the WFISD school board.

The statement can be found in its entirety below:

Over the past two years, Wichita Falls ISD has experienced an enrollment decrease of approximately 800 students. In Texas, public school districts receive funding based on the number of students enrolled. As a result of our declining enrollment, WFISD is expected to see a budget shortfall of approximately $9 million next year. District administration, along with an outside financial consultant, have been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to identify areas where expenditures can be cut. From the beginning, our goal has been to look at cutting programs over people. We have been able to identify over $840,000 in savings by eliminating various district programs and over $1 million by cutting department budgets. However, those cuts are not enough to help us reach the $9 million target. Because eighty percent of the district’s overall budget is staff salaries, the budgetary shortfalls will impact staffing decisions for the 2022-2023 academic year. We have reviewed positions at the district and campus levels to identify possible areas of reduction in staffing. We wish to convey that these reductions in no way reflect the District’s appreciation for our employees’ work or the services provided to our students and schools on a daily basis. These staffing decisions were not taken lightly. They were necessary but very difficult. It is important to note that WFISD has current vacant positions that align to the certifications and areas of expertise of those employees who were affected by the reductions. Typically, we also have positions that become available due to resignations across the summer months. We encourage all those employees affected by the reductions to consider applying for current and future positions available in WFISD. There has been much concern expressed regarding the IB program at Hirschi High School. There are no plans to discontinue the program. Much concern has been expressed regarding the employment status of campus level special education classroom teachers and aides. No reductions were proposed or made regarding this group of employees. Over the coming months, we ask that you support our district staff and teachers. Despite these challenges, they continue to come to work each day and are dedicated to the students in Wichita Falls. We have a lot to be proud of and cannot let these setbacks overshadow the tremendous work that is taking place each day throughout our district — Statement issued by WFISD Board of Trustees

