WFISD IT department works hard on remote instructional material as school year draws near

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are getting a bit closer to the start of school in this COVID-19 year and parents, teachers and students have a lot of preparations to make, especially those who have opted to learn from home.

Wichita Falls Independent School District’s instructional technologists have been working on programs to make this transition easy.

WFISD Instructional Technologist Lexi Law is one of the brains behind the scenes getting things ready for virtual instruction this upcoming school year, especially since 33% of students in the district have chosen to learn online instead of in the classroom.

“We have it all set up in Google Classroom which is what our students are gonna be using to go into their digital classroom and be able to get their assignments to turn in,” Law said. “When students are looking for their work they move over to the classwork tab in Google Classroom.”

And it’s quite simple.

“All they have to do is click this link and it will go into that classroom Google Meet where they can join and they can learn synchronously with their teacher,” Law said.

It’s even easy for students to find all assignments from teachers each day.

“They see all their assignments all they need to do, so all they need to do is click on what assignment has been assigned, and they will view it,” Law said.

As teachers prepare to teach in this new normal the instructional technology department has been working tirelessly to ensure they know best to teach both the cyber students and the classroom students at the same time.

As Joe Camacho, IT Facilitator tells us, parents also have resources at their fingertips to make overseeing their kids at home as simple as possible.

“This is our E-school for parents website,” Camacho said. “Students are needing help with meets, that was a big deal, Google Meet basics, how to even get into their Chromebook, using Google Slides or other creative tools they can do more things than they could just with pencil and paper, they can create interactive presentations.”

Law and Camacho said they believe this is a great first step to kick off the new school year.

Law said all 1,200 WFISD teachers will be undergoing training for virtual instruction Thursday and Friday.

At last check, 1,000 parents still had not make a selection between virtual and in-person instruction.

Follow this link to learn more about WFISD’s E-School.