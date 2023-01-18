WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District released the calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year, the final year for the district’s current three high school set-up as it has been known by community members for decades.

The WFISD’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. Among the items on the school board’s agenda was the approval of the district’s calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

The next school year marks the final year of high school courses for the WFISD’s three current high schools, Hirschi High School, Rider High School, and Wichita Falls High School. The district’s current high school structure has been in place since Hirschi opened its doors in 1962.

According to the calendar adopted by the WFISD Board of Trustees, the final day of classes for those three high schools will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, with the final senior classes for those high schools set to graduate on May 23, 24, and 25.

The full district calendar for the 2023-2024 school year can be found below:

WFISD Calendar for 2023-2024 School Year, courtesy of WFISD

The 2024-2025 school year brings with it massive changes for the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

WFISD’s Legacy and Memorial High Schools are set to open in 2024, with WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee confirming at January 10’s board meeting that the schools are both on schedule and on budget.

With the opening of Legacy and Memorial comes the impending retirement of Wichita Falls High School, which was founded in 1891 and has stood in its current location on Avenue H for over a century.

Hirschi and Rider High Schools will also be closing their doors in 2024, but district officials said they plan to convert the schools into middle schools in the coming years.

The timetable for the retirement of WFHS and the repurposing of Hirschi and Rider is currently unclear, though district officials said after the passing of the 2021 School Bond that a potential bond in 2027 would be proposed.

But the 2023-2024 school year comes with some major changes of its own, with the option for online classes for juniors and seniors being introduced and the possibility of a three-tier start time for the district being discussed by the WFISD school board.

The final year of high school for the Huskies, the Raiders, and the Coyotes begins in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.