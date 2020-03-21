1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WFISD limits public access to facilities beginning Monday as COVID-19 in Wichita Co. rises

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against Coronavirus

WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Administrators will limit access to Wichita Falls Independent School District facilities beginning Monday.

In a press released, WFISD Public Information Officer Ashley Thomas stated because of the rise of COVID-19 in the area, administrators are taking preventative measures to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

The WFISD Administration Building front doors will be open, but visitors will not have access to the building past the foyer.

Alternative instruction for WFISD will begin Monday, March 30, and officials are working to develop various teaching methods per grade-level.