WFISD limits public access to facilities beginning Monday as COVID-19 in Wichita Co. rises

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Administrators will limit access to Wichita Falls Independent School District facilities beginning Monday.

In a press released, WFISD Public Information Officer Ashley Thomas stated because of the rise of COVID-19 in the area, administrators are taking preventative measures to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

The WFISD Administration Building front doors will be open, but visitors will not have access to the building past the foyer.

Alternative instruction for WFISD will begin Monday, March 30, and officials are working to develop various teaching methods per grade-level.