WFISD long-range facility plan preliminary numbers released

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls ISD trustees could save nearly $6 million if they follow the two high school model that they have favored as of late, according to preliminary numbers.

Wichita Falls ISD board members are continuing the task of getting the best high school plan at the least cost for the school district. The board has decided on a two high school model and are favoring the two equal-sized model but within that plan is one small factor that could save the district more than $5 million.

“I think we need less square footage in our buildings because we have students attend the CEC so that’s about 500 students at one time,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. “So, we don’t need, if we have 3,600 students, if we have two 1,800 student high schools at any one point in time there’s 500 students at the CEC.”

Another option is a two high school model with the CEC becoming the second high school. That plan would range from $43 to nearly $50 million in savings but would be nearly 100,000 less square feet. Although that option hasn’t been shot down, Kuhrt said that plan isn’t really an option.

“The issue with the CEC being a stand-alone campus is it would require quite a bit of additions to that building,” Kuhrt said. “Classroom spaces, a cafeteria, because we just have a kitchen where culinary arts is, we don’t have a full-service cafeteria.”

The board still has a lot more information to work through to have the bond on next November’s ballot. Kuhrt said having it on the November ballot instead of later gives it a better chance of passing.

“Voter turnout, we like voter turnout,” Kuhrt said. “The higher the voter turnout we think the better it is to pass a bond. The reason for that is just more people voting because I think in a presidential year people tend to be more informed as a voter.”

Come the next long-range facility meeting, the hope is they can make progress to reach that goal.

The next meeting is Thursday at 2 p.m.