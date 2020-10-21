WFISD looks ahead to holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of active student COVID-19 cases in the WFISD reaches 49 Tuesday.

Although no school has more than 10- active student cases.

But with the holiday season coming up, that could mean more time out of the classroom, potential travel, and larger gatherings.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said most infections in the district have come outside of school, so the holidays are a cause for concern.

“So that’s more people traveling over the holidays and things like that, so we’re concerned,” Kuhrt said. “And people tend to take less precautions when they’re around family, so yeah we’re kind of worried about that and I guess will just have to watch it and see.”

So moving forward, WFISD Director of Nurses Stacey Wood added communication with parents is key.

“Communicating with our schools, making sure our campuses are up to date on if their kids are sick,” Wood said. “So we’re adaptable and I feel like as long as our parents are communicating with us we’re able to provide them with the best care possible.”

If you want to track the cases happening at your child’s school, click here.