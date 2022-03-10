WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District students have spoken, and the mascots for the district’s two new high schools have been chosen.

In a vote taken on Tuesday, March 8, students voted for the Leopards for Legacy High School and the Mavericks for Memorial High School.

The final decision was confirmed by Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer for Wichita Falls ISD on Thursday, March 10.

The decision comes after multiple delays, much discussion and heated debate, as members of the Wichita Falls community voiced their stances on the issues.

Ultimately, the WFISD Board of Trustees selected two finalists for Memorial High School and three for Legacy High School to the students, leaving it up to their vote to decide on the mascots for the new high schools.

Finally, the WFISD community has it’s answer. The Legacy Leopards and the Memorial Mavericks are the mascots for WFISD, beginning when the new schools open in 2024.

The Leopards were the mascot of Booker T. Washington High School in Wichita Falls before it closed.

