WFISD middle school receives ‘all-clear’ after brief lockdown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school has received an all-clear after being placed under lockdown late Wednesday morning.

According to WFISD officials, McNiel Middle School received an all-clear from authorities and students have been released to their next classes.

WFISD officials said in a Facebook post an anonymous tip was called in regarding a potential threat to the school earlier Wednesday morning, October 6.

According to WFISD officials, students were held in their classrooms as a precaution until the threat could be investigated.

WFISD officials said after an investigation, it was determined that no threat was posed to the school, and the lockdown was lifted.

