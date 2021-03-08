WFISD mourning loss of beloved educator following hospitalization due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who passed away Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Jordan Darnell served as a special education teacher at Hirschi High School since 2015.

Darnell also served as a sponsor for the Hirschi HiLites dance team and a volunteer for teh Arc of Wichita Falls.

Jordan’s father, Scott Darnell, has served as a director for KFDX and Texoma’s Fox during the morning newscasts in the production department since 2003.

According to Darnell’s family, she had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Darnell’s family and friends during this difficult time. Her kindness and generous spirit will be greatly missed throughout WFISD.” Statement from WFISD Officials

WFISD officials said counselors will be available at Hirschi High School this week to assist students and staff.

From the entire team at KFDX, KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage, the Darnell’s are in our thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a member of our extended family.