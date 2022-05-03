WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

In a Facebook post, WFISD announced the passing of Cunningham Elementary Pre-K/PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.

“Our entire WFISD family is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague,” a statement from the district reads. “The loss of Ms. Hicks will be felt for a long time, especially by her coworkers. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones.”

Counselors and other support staff will be available for students, teachers and families as needed.