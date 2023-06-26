WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kirby Middle School community is mourning the unexpected death of a beloved educator.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said in a Facebook post the district was saddened to learn of the unexpected passing over the weekend of Brandice Snowden, Kirby Middle School’s dyslexia teacher.

“She had a passion for students and made it her goal to make education come to life for them,” Diann Davenport, WFISD’s Dyslexia Coordinator said of Snowden. “She was a valued part of the dyslexia team and will be greatly missed.”

According to Snowden’s obituary, she died on Friday, June 23, 2023, just two days after the death of her father, Charles E. Russell, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Snowden’s obituary said she was a graduate of Rider High School and attended the University of Texas in Dallas. In addition to her career in education, Snowden was a published author writing a series of science fiction novels.

According to Snowden’s obituary, a joint memorial service for Snowden and her father is planned for Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

