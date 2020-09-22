WFISD moves closer to district-wide Wi-Fi

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD continues moving closer to district-wide Wi-Fi offered at home for students.

During Monday evening’s school board meeting, members approved a $12,000 planning initiative to increase access and quality of Wi-Fi offered to students outside of school.

Next, the district along with Red River Technologies will pinpoint an access point to determine which area needs it most.

“The digital divide is a big deal, and especially when kids, students don’t have the access they can’t do their assignments at night online because there’s an online component to it,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kurht said. “Maybe a teacher’s video from that day to be able to see it, they can’t submit assignments, things like that.”

In the meantime, WFISD is hoping for a quick internet access fix as they are still waiting for the delivery of Chromebooks and Verizon Mi-Fi’s from the CARES act money awarded before the start of the school year.