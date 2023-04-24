WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District has named a Teacher of the Year for all 26 campuses.
In a Facebook post, the school said that the teachers have a combined 364 years of teaching experience.
- Head Start: Kelley Dickey
- Brook Village: Hillary Freeman
- BTW: Shamekia Smith
- Burgess: Shelly Hutchins
- Crockett: Sarah Chisum
- Cunningham: Tangela Shrubs
- Fain: Lea Hampton
- Fowler: Krista Little
- Franklin: Tracy Little
- Haynes: Renae Dickens
- Jefferson: Brett Batchelor
- Lamar: Gloria Ornelas
- Milam: Suzan Lynn
- Scotland Park: Danielle Bloomfield
- Sheppard: Cara Gaylor
- Southern Hills: Jessica Estevez
- West: Emily Tackett
- Zundy: Paulina Ponce
- Barwise: Elizabeth Burkham
- Kirby: Leslie Callahan
- McNiel: Milea Huckeby
- Hirschi: Henri Naylor
- Rider: Schlonda Phillips
- WFHS: Wendy Presson
- CEC: Erin Dillard
- Denver: Mary Perez-Martin
All of these teachers will be honored at a Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday, April 25.
Every year, WFISD chooses two teachers who will be named the school’s Teacher of the Year for elementary and secondary schools.
These two teachers will advance to a regional competition and will represent Wichita Falls ISD.