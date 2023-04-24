WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District has named a Teacher of the Year for all 26 campuses.

In a Facebook post, the school said that the teachers have a combined 364 years of teaching experience.

Head Start : Kelley Dickey

: Kelley Dickey Brook Village : Hillary Freeman

: Hillary Freeman BTW : Shamekia Smith

: Shamekia Smith Burgess : Shelly Hutchins

: Shelly Hutchins Crockett : Sarah Chisum

: Sarah Chisum Cunningham : Tangela Shrubs

: Tangela Shrubs Fain : Lea Hampton

: Lea Hampton Fowler : Krista Little

: Krista Little Franklin : Tracy Little

: Tracy Little Haynes : Renae Dickens

: Renae Dickens Jefferson : Brett Batchelor

: Brett Batchelor Lamar : Gloria Ornelas

: Gloria Ornelas Milam: Suzan Lynn Scotland Park : Danielle Bloomfield

: Danielle Bloomfield Sheppard : Cara Gaylor

: Cara Gaylor Southern Hills : Jessica Estevez

: Jessica Estevez West : Emily Tackett

: Emily Tackett Zundy : Paulina Ponce

: Paulina Ponce Barwise : Elizabeth Burkham

: Elizabeth Burkham Kirby : Leslie Callahan

: Leslie Callahan McNiel : Milea Huckeby

: Milea Huckeby Hirschi : Henri Naylor

: Henri Naylor Rider : Schlonda Phillips

: Schlonda Phillips WFHS : Wendy Presson

: Wendy Presson CEC : Erin Dillard

: Erin Dillard Denver: Mary Perez-Martin

All of these teachers will be honored at a Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday, April 25.

Every year, WFISD chooses two teachers who will be named the school’s Teacher of the Year for elementary and secondary schools.

These two teachers will advance to a regional competition and will represent Wichita Falls ISD.