WFISD: No threat was made against McNiel Junior High

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — McNiel Junior High’s school day is running as usual after an alleged threat made against the school Monday night was discovered to have never been made.

Last night at about 10:30 p.m., a threat was allegedly made against McNiel Junior High. They released the following statement on their official Facebook page:

According to a statement from WFISD officials, the threat was never made.

WFISD officials said the threat was turned over to the Chief of Police, and after a thorough investigation, it was determined that no threat was ever made.

Read the full statement received by our newsroom below.