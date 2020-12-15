WFISD offering free holiday meal boxes for families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced they will be giving meals to families of their students free of charge this holiday season.

To help with meals over the holiday break, Chartwells K-12 and the WFISD Child Nutrition Department are taking orders for Holiday Meal Boxes.

The boxes can be ordered for all WFISD students 18 years of age and younger.

Each box will contain 15 meals.

The boxes are free of charge .

Orders can be placed for each student under 18 years of age in a given household.

The deadline to order is Friday, December 18 at 4 p.m.

To order your Holiday Meal Boxes, call the Child Nutrition Office at

(940) 235-1065 ext. 29001.

Meal boxes may be picked up on Monday, December 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Students do not have to attend the school at which the meals are picked up, and the student does not have to be present for pickup.