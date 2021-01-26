WFISD offering learning environment switch forms for some students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD is providing parents with the option to switch learning environments for their 6th through 12th-grade students.

Parents can choose to switch their child to remote learning or in-person instruction for the next six weeks.

To switch your child’s learning environment, parents must fill out a switch form.

The switch form is available from Monday, January 25 until the end of the day on Sunday, February 7, and the learning environment change will take effect on Monday, February 22.

Once a parent chooses a selection using the switch form, the student must remain in that learning environment through the end of the grading period.

Secondary grading periods are six weeks and elementary grading periods are nine weeks.

A request to change an instructional setting must be provided at least ten calendar days prior to the end of the grading period.

To fill out the switch form for secondary students, click here.

School officials said the switch form for elementary school students will be available on Monday, February 15.

