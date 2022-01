WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An eighth grade girl from Barwise Middle School died Tuesday night, January 25, according to a post from the school district.

WFISD identified the student as eighth grader Ebony Redwine.

According to the post, Redwine was active in the school’s Road to College program and in athletics.

WFISD said that counselors will be available to students and staff on campus this week.