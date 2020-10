WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD is offering free educational options for children and has several opportunities for early learning.

The income cap has been relaxed this year for many of the programs, meaning all families, regardless of income, may apply. Enrolled students may also attend the school programs in-person or online. More information can be found on the WFISD website or by calling (940-235-4334).