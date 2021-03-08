WFISD offers free spring break meal boxes to all students under 18

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is partnering with Chartwells to offer free spring break meal boxes for all WFISD students under 18.

The boxes can be ordered for each WFISD students 18 years of age and younger in a household.

Each child will receive 15 meals free of charge that can be picked up Monday, March 15 at the following locations:

Pick-up times on March 15 will be scheduled upon ordering, and will occur between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Most locations will be distributing meals at the back of the school. The child does not have to attend one of the above schools to receive meals and does not need to be present for pickup.

The deadline to order is Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

To order your Spring Break Meal Boxes, call the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065 ext. 29001.

WFISD and Chartwells have partnered multiple times throughout the 2020-2021 school year to provide meal boxes to students during holiday breaks.

WFISD and Chartwells also announced earlier in the school year lunches will be provided to all students in the district free of charge for the entire 2020-2021 school year.