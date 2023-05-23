WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District is making sure local teens and children continue to have access to food over the summer months.

There will be four local campuses that will offer breakfast and lunch during the week to children and teens 18 and younger.

The program starts Thursday, June 1, and goes until Friday, July 28.

The four campuses are:

Hirschi High School

Mondays through Thursdays from June 1 to June 15

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Scotland Park Elementary

Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to July 28

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary

Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to July 28

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Booker T. Washington

Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to July 28

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program is open to everyone 18 and younger in the community; enrollment within WFISD is not necessary.

You can find the lunch menus the schools will be offering at this website. Call the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065 if you have any questions.