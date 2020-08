WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For students continuing to learn from home, Wichita Falls ISD officials want parents to know there are supplies and support available to them.

WFISD students that plan to learn virtually will still be allowed to pick up lunches from their school.

The cost will remain the same.

Also, the WFISD tech support line is now available for parents and students

Just call 940-235-4333 for help the line is open Monday through Friday.