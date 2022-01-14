WFISD official explains why schools remain open despite dramatic rise in COVID cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In-person classes are still in session throughout the Wichita Falls school district, though the website shows a steady increase in positive Covid-19 cases.
According to WFISD’s weekly update Friday, January 14, there are 358 active Covid-19 cases among students and 159 among staff members.
Of those numbers, McNiel Middle School has the highest number of cases, with 73 students and 21 staff members active. Wichita Falls High School is next, with 63 active cases among students and nine among staff and Rider High School with 52 student cases and 10 staff.
That is a dramatic increase in cases since the last report Monday, Jan. 10, which showed 13 staff members and 67 students.
Concerned parents reached out to our newsroom about classes being combined because of these staff shortages.
WFISD’s Communications Officer Ashley Thomas provided a statement on the combining of some classes.
Thomas said they are in need of substitute teachers and encourages anyone interested to call or visit their website. The district is also exploring an incentive pay plan for substitute teachers.